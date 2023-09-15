An essential component of any Jewish High Holy Day dinners, kosher wines have taken off in quality lately.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Zufini Prosecco, Mevushal NV $ **1/2 WINE OF THE WEEK #1

(A stunning sparkler with fresh aromas and taste, delicate structure)

Gilgal Chardonnay, Galilee '21 ** $

(A restrained chardonnay with subtle oak influence, classic flavors)

Gilgal Merlot, Galilee '20 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A well-rounded, soft, fruity merlot with good lingering finish)

Gilgal Cabernet Sauvignon, Galilee '20 **1/2 $$ WINE OF THE WEEK #2

(Notable varietal correctness, great value at the price)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.