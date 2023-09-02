Those Loveable Oddball Reds

Not many people have heard of, let alone sampled, Blaufränkische or Lemberger, but you're missing a treat. These light fruity wines are a delight.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ox-Eye Vineyard Lemberger, Shenandoah, Va., '21 ** $$

(Tasty, light, slightly tart, rather hearty, perfect for lighter meats)

Leo Hillinger Blaufränkische, Burgenland, Austria, '21 **1/2 $ BEST VALUE

(Light body, delicious forward fruit, slightly tannic, refreshing)

Höpler Blaufränkische, Burgenland, Austria *** $$

(A very classy, elegant red wine, lean, but with deep fruit)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.