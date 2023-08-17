New Releases From Sicily
Sicily is often overlooked when it comes to Italian wines, and Al thinks this is quite unfair. Here are three new releases that should appeal to you.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Passo alle Sciare Etna Rosso, Sicily, '17 **1/2 $$$
(A light, juicy red wine, with complex aromas and flavors, mild tannin)
Ampelon Etna Bianco, Sicily, '18 ** $$
(Full bodied, rich, with an exotic aroma and flavor, grilled seafood match.)
Sospiro Grillo, Sicily, '21 *1/2 $ VALUE
(Bone dry, but with tasty fruit, soft chalky texture, serve with shellfish)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.