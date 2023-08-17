© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

New Releases From Sicily

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
Red wine can be part of healthful diet, in moderation. New studies reassess the benefits and risks of routine alcohol consumption. (photo credit: David Gough via Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)
Red wine can be part of healthful diet, in moderation. New studies reassess the benefits and risks of routine alcohol consumption. (photo credit: David Gough via Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

Sicily is often overlooked when it comes to Italian wines, and Al thinks this is quite unfair. Here are three new releases that should appeal to you.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Passo alle Sciare Etna Rosso, Sicily, '17 **1/2 $$$

(A light, juicy red wine, with complex aromas and flavors, mild tannin)

Ampelon Etna Bianco, Sicily, '18 ** $$

(Full bodied, rich, with an exotic aroma and flavor, grilled seafood match.)

Sospiro Grillo, Sicily, '21 *1/2 $ VALUE

(Bone dry, but with tasty fruit, soft chalky texture, serve with shellfish)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson