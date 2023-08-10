A Look at Arneis

Arneis is a soft and fruity white from Piedmont, where it has been gaining traction with the locals who love its easy drinking character.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

· Ceretto "Blangé" Arneis Langhe '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

o (Pear-peach aromas and flavors, clean minerality, versatile white)

· Carretta Roero Arneis, '21 **1/2 $$

o (Generous wine, fruity and forward, good acidity, smooth texture)

· Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis '22 *** $$

(Famous Barolo producer, superb white, strong, racy, fresh, classy)

