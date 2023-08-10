© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

A Look at Arneis

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Arneis is a soft and fruity white from Piedmont, where it has been gaining traction with the locals who love its easy drinking character.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

· Ceretto "Blangé" Arneis Langhe '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

o (Pear-peach aromas and flavors, clean minerality, versatile white)

· Carretta Roero Arneis, '21 **1/2 $$

o (Generous wine, fruity and forward, good acidity, smooth texture)

· Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis '22 *** $$

(Famous Barolo producer, superb white, strong, racy, fresh, classy)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
