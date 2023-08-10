A Look at Arneis
Arneis is a soft and fruity white from Piedmont, where it has been gaining traction with the locals who love its easy drinking character.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
· Ceretto "Blangé" Arneis Langhe '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
o (Pear-peach aromas and flavors, clean minerality, versatile white)
· Carretta Roero Arneis, '21 **1/2 $$
o (Generous wine, fruity and forward, good acidity, smooth texture)
· Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis '22 *** $$
(Famous Barolo producer, superb white, strong, racy, fresh, classy)
