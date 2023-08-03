Portugal Running Strong

In recent years interest in Portugal has soared. Not only has the country become a prime tourist destination, its wines are picking up a following.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Casal da Coelheira Reserva, red blend, Tejo, '19 *** $$ VALUE

(Truly reserve quality, silky, deep, rich, elegant, Saturday night dinner)

Flor d'Penalva, red blend, Dão, '19 **1/2 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

(A young, light red, with graceful, easy drinking structure, flavorful)

Portal da Calçada, red blend, Douro DOC, '20 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Very dark, thick rich flavors, young tasting, but ready to drink)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.