Gagliardo of Barolo

Al has had the pleasure of visiting this super Barolo producer twice and loves their high-quality product, even at the lower price points.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Gagliardo Roero Arneis '21 **1/2 $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Little known white grape offers a lot, soft texture, great flavors)

Gagliardo Lange Nebiolo "Da Batie" '18 *** $$

(Sort of a junior varsity Barolo, autumnal in feeling, deep in flavor)

Gagliardo Babrera d'Alba "La Matie" '17 **1/2 $$$

(Powerful barbera, deeply flavored, heavier than most, lots of personality)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.