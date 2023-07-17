Gruner Veltliner of Austria
Possibly the best known of the unknown wines, Austria's Gruner makes a bold statement and insists on greater attention.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Ruttenstock Gruner Veltliner, Weinviertel, '22 **1/2 % GOOD VALUE
(Resembles good sauvignon blanc, with citrus and white pepper notes)
Tergernseerhoff Gruner Veltliner '18 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Elegant, refined, almost crystaline, with apricot, peach flavors)
Steininger Gruner Veltliner Reserve Sekt, Langenlois *** $$
(Champagne method, lively mousse, subtle flavors, full bodied)
