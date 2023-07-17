Gruner Veltliner of Austria

Possibly the best known of the unknown wines, Austria's Gruner makes a bold statement and insists on greater attention.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ruttenstock Gruner Veltliner, Weinviertel, '22 **1/2 % GOOD VALUE

(Resembles good sauvignon blanc, with citrus and white pepper notes)

Tergernseerhoff Gruner Veltliner '18 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Elegant, refined, almost crystaline, with apricot, peach flavors)

Steininger Gruner Veltliner Reserve Sekt, Langenlois *** $$

(Champagne method, lively mousse, subtle flavors, full bodied)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.