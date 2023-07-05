Full Bodied Summer Reds

When grilling season comes round there's nothing like a big full-bodied red to pair with all those steaks and chops.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ***s*= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Morgan "Cotes du Crows" red blend, Monterey '19 ** $$

(CDR blend with tempranillo, very fruity, very informal, very drinkable)

Maseria Surani Primitivo/Cabernet Sauvignon, Puglia '19 ** $$

(Tastes just like you'd expect, enough sweetness for barbecue sauce)

Vale da Bomfim Douro, Portugal '19 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Super table wine from a great Port producer, dense, flavorful)

