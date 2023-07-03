© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

Prosecco

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
A close-up of Terre di Marca, a natural Prosecco from Italy sold at the Passage de la Fleur wine shop in Brooklyn, N.Y. The wine is unfiltered, and the sediment collected in the bottle's bottom is yeast.
Andrea Shea for NPR
A close-up of Terre di Marca, a natural Prosecco from Italy sold at the Passage de la Fleur wine shop in Brooklyn, N.Y. The wine is unfiltered, and the sediment collected in the bottle's bottom is yeast.

Italy's premier bubbly has caught on in a big way. Hugh looks at the different styles available out there.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Babbo Prosecco, Spumante Brut NV **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Organic grapes produced an elegant mousse and good balance)

Marsuret Prosecco Extra Dry NV **1/2 $$

(Slightly sweet, with peach and honey notes, refreshing)

Zardetto Proseco Brut NV *** $$

(A touch of chardonnay added, rich, silky, smooth, great presence)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson