Italy's premier bubbly has caught on in a big way. Hugh looks at the different styles available out there.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Babbo Prosecco, Spumante Brut NV **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Organic grapes produced an elegant mousse and good balance)

Marsuret Prosecco Extra Dry NV **1/2 $$

(Slightly sweet, with peach and honey notes, refreshing)

Zardetto Proseco Brut NV *** $$

(A touch of chardonnay added, rich, silky, smooth, great presence)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.