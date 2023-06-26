The quintessential light dry white wine appears in a wide variety of guises. Al takes a look at three good ones.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bleu de Mer Sauvignon Blanc, South of France '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Very nicely balanced, a tad richer than most with good complexity)

Morgan Sauvignon Blanc, Arroyo Seco '21 ** $$

(Bone dry and quite crisp, perfect for a shellfish dinner)

Cuvaison Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Carneros '21 *** $$

(A super white, complex aroma and flavor, beautifully made)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.