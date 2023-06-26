Sauvignon Blanc
The quintessential light dry white wine appears in a wide variety of guises. Al takes a look at three good ones.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Bleu de Mer Sauvignon Blanc, South of France '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Very nicely balanced, a tad richer than most with good complexity)
Morgan Sauvignon Blanc, Arroyo Seco '21 ** $$
(Bone dry and quite crisp, perfect for a shellfish dinner)
Cuvaison Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Carneros '21 *** $$
(A super white, complex aroma and flavor, beautifully made)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.