© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

A Perfect Time for Rosés

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published June 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
Two glasses of red wine. Photo by L.C. Nøttaasen via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Two glasses of red wine. Photo by L.C. Nøttaasen via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

There's something about sipping pink wine at sunset that puts the world right. Hugh recommends three that should fit the bill.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Haut Plateaux Rosé. Alpes de Haute Provence '22 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Syrah, grenache, cisault, supple floral notes, dry and tangy)

Chateau La Tour de Béraud Rosé, Costières de Nimes '22, **1/2 $ VALUE

(Mostly grenache, spicy with peach and apple aromas, dry flavors)

La Croix Peyrassol Rosé, IGP Méditerranée '22 *** $$

(A very complete rosé, loads of flavor, yet delicate in structure, exotic)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson