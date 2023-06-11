A Perfect Time for Rosés

There's something about sipping pink wine at sunset that puts the world right. Hugh recommends three that should fit the bill.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Haut Plateaux Rosé. Alpes de Haute Provence '22 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Syrah, grenache, cisault, supple floral notes, dry and tangy)

Chateau La Tour de Béraud Rosé, Costières de Nimes '22, **1/2 $ VALUE

(Mostly grenache, spicy with peach and apple aromas, dry flavors)

La Croix Peyrassol Rosé, IGP Méditerranée '22 *** $$

(A very complete rosé, loads of flavor, yet delicate in structure, exotic)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.