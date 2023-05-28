© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

South African Chardonnay

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published May 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT

We are still finding wonderful chardonnays from all over the world. Hugh did some digging in South Africa and came up with these.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Thelema Chardonnay, Stellenbosch '19 **1/2 $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A lush chard with just a touch of oak, deep flavors, long finish, quality)

De Westhof Estate Chardonnay, Limestone Hill, Robertson Valley '22 **1/2 $$

(Restrained elegance, un-oaked, mild tropical flavors, very drinkable)

Klein Constantia Chardonnay, Constantia Valley '20 *** $$$

(Famous estate, this is a fine wine for a fine dinner, pricy but worth it.)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

