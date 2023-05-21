New From Italy
The world of Italian wine offers endless surprises and Al encountered a pair of delicious wines that we new to him plus an old friend.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Cieck Erbaluce di Caluso , Piedmont '21 ** $$
(Intriguing white I hadn't heard of; seet/tart/bitter notes throughout)
Zenato Pinot Grigio delle Venezie '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Lean and dry but with rich deep fruit, lemons and minerality)
Colle Corniano Cerasuolo d'Abruzzio '22 ** $ VALUE
(A dark rosé with sweet fruity flavors, a perfect picnic wine)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.