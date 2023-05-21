New From Italy

The world of Italian wine offers endless surprises and Al encountered a pair of delicious wines that we new to him plus an old friend.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Cieck Erbaluce di Caluso , Piedmont '21 ** $$

(Intriguing white I hadn't heard of; seet/tart/bitter notes throughout)

Zenato Pinot Grigio delle Venezie '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Lean and dry but with rich deep fruit, lemons and minerality)

Colle Corniano Cerasuolo d'Abruzzio '22 ** $ VALUE

(A dark rosé with sweet fruity flavors, a perfect picnic wine)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.