© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Springtime for Rieslings

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published May 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
Ganeta Txakolina from Spain (clockwise from left), Mia Dolcea Moscato D'Asti from Italy, Aveleda Vinho Verde from Portugal and Clean Slate Riesling from Germany.
Meredith Rizzo
/
NPR
Ganeta Txakolina from Spain (clockwise from left), Mia Dolcea Moscato D'Asti from Italy, Aveleda Vinho Verde from Portugal and Clean Slate Riesling from Germany.

It's odd that one of the world's greatest grapes is also one of the most over-looked. Hugh reviews three Rieslings from Germany.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Karl Josef Piesporter Michelsberg Qba '20 ** $ VALUE

(A bright, aromatic Mosel wine, with crisp acidity, slightly off-dry flavors)

Bergliebe Riseling, Baden-Baden '18 ** $$

(A stylish white, bone dry and steely, elegant flavors)

Leonard Kreusch Piesporter Michelsberg Riesling Auslese '20 *** $

WINE OF THE WEEK

(Deep and complex, rich, with pineapple and honey notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson