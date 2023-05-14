Springtime for Rieslings

It's odd that one of the world's greatest grapes is also one of the most over-looked. Hugh reviews three Rieslings from Germany.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Karl Josef Piesporter Michelsberg Qba '20 ** $ VALUE

(A bright, aromatic Mosel wine, with crisp acidity, slightly off-dry flavors)

Bergliebe Riseling, Baden-Baden '18 ** $$

(A stylish white, bone dry and steely, elegant flavors)

Leonard Kreusch Piesporter Michelsberg Riesling Auslese '20 *** $

WINE OF THE WEEK

(Deep and complex, rich, with pineapple and honey notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.