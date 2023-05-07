Spring Bargains from Spain and Portugal

The Iberian Peninsula of Spain and Portugal offers a bounty of refreshing whites for springtime sipping.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Casamaro Verdejo, Rueda '21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A very popular Spanish white, this verdejo is aromatic, full flavored)

Broadbent Vinho Verde NV **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Delightfully light, refreshing, slightly spritzy, ginger and lemon flavors)

Leira Rey Albariño, Riax Baixas '21 ** $

(Likeable, food-friendly white wine, with an exotic nose, citric flavors)

