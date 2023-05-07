Spring Bargains from Spain and Portugal
The Iberian Peninsula of Spain and Portugal offers a bounty of refreshing whites for springtime sipping.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Casamaro Verdejo, Rueda '21 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A very popular Spanish white, this verdejo is aromatic, full flavored)
Broadbent Vinho Verde NV **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Delightfully light, refreshing, slightly spritzy, ginger and lemon flavors)
Leira Rey Albariño, Riax Baixas '21 ** $
(Likeable, food-friendly white wine, with an exotic nose, citric flavors)
