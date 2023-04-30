We came away from a visit to Piemonte, Italy firmly believing that the wines known as Langhe Nebbiolo were among the best values around.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Viberti Langhe Nebbiolo '20 **1/2 $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Very fruity with ready to drink flavors, dusty tannins, long finish)

Angelo Negro Langhe Nebbiolo '20 $$ **1/2

(Almost Burgundy-like, earthy, spicy, medium body, fluid texture)

Giuseppe Cortese Langhe Nebbiolo '19 **1/2 $$

(Pale red, elegant and ageable, layers of subtle fruit)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.