Langhe Nebbiolo
We came away from a visit to Piemonte, Italy firmly believing that the wines known as Langhe Nebbiolo were among the best values around.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Viberti Langhe Nebbiolo '20 **1/2 $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Very fruity with ready to drink flavors, dusty tannins, long finish)
Angelo Negro Langhe Nebbiolo '20 $$ **1/2
(Almost Burgundy-like, earthy, spicy, medium body, fluid texture)
Giuseppe Cortese Langhe Nebbiolo '19 **1/2 $$
(Pale red, elegant and ageable, layers of subtle fruit)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.