Clos La Chance from California

Clos La Chance is a medium sized Central Coast California winery that is turning out budget friendly varietal wines.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Clos La Chance Merlot, Santa Clara '20 **1/2 $$

(A very juicy merlot that hits all the right marks, textbook)

Clos La Chance Sauvignon Blanc '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Very well made SB, tame tartness, great acidity, fresh vibrant flavors)

Clos La Chance Chardonnay, Monterey County '21 **1/2 $$

(Good example of buttery, tropical chard but with restrained oak)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.