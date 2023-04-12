© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Sicily and Corsica

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Red_wine_pouring into_a_glass_David Gough via Flickr.Wikimedia Commons.jpg
Red wine can be part of healthful diet, in moderation. New studies reassess the benefits and risks of routine alcohol consumption. (photo credit: David Gough via Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

The Mediterranean islands of Sicily and Corsica have wine traditions older than the hills. Today's updated offerings are fun to explore.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Terra Santa White, Ile de Beauté (Corsica) '22 $ **1/2 VALUE

(Vermentino/chardonnay blend, unique, bright, lively flavors)

Luna Gaia Nero d'Avola Red (Sicily) '18 * 1/2 $

(Very ripe, almost sweet wine, very low on tannins, good with cheese)

Luna Gaia Nerella Mescalese Red (Sicily) '18 ** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Big rustic red with juicy fruit, good tannins, like zinfandel)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
