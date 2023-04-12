The Mediterranean islands of Sicily and Corsica have wine traditions older than the hills. Today's updated offerings are fun to explore.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Terra Santa White, Ile de Beauté (Corsica) '22 $ **1/2 VALUE

(Vermentino/chardonnay blend, unique, bright, lively flavors)

Luna Gaia Nero d'Avola Red (Sicily) '18 * 1/2 $

(Very ripe, almost sweet wine, very low on tannins, good with cheese)

Luna Gaia Nerella Mescalese Red (Sicily) '18 ** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Big rustic red with juicy fruit, good tannins, like zinfandel)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.