Hard cider, in all its forms, is a delicious alternative to beer and wine; and

Hugh has a rundown of choices for you.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Jack's Sweet Bourbon Cider **1/2 $

(Made with old Bourbon barrels)

Jack's Dry Hopped Cider **1/2 $

(Hoppy bitterness to go with sweeter apple flavors)

Artifact "Feels Like Home" Cider *** $ CIDER OF THE WEEK

(Classy cider, very fruit forward good balance)

Artifact "Lost Light" Cider **1/2 $

(Cider equivalent of a "session beer", light and fruity)

Graft Cider's Farm Flor ** $

(Super tart with full fruit, but a bit of funkiness)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.