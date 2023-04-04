Cider
Hard cider, in all its forms, is a delicious alternative to beer and wine; and
Hugh has a rundown of choices for you.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Jack's Sweet Bourbon Cider **1/2 $
(Made with old Bourbon barrels)
Jack's Dry Hopped Cider **1/2 $
(Hoppy bitterness to go with sweeter apple flavors)
Artifact "Feels Like Home" Cider *** $ CIDER OF THE WEEK
(Classy cider, very fruit forward good balance)
Artifact "Lost Light" Cider **1/2 $
(Cider equivalent of a "session beer", light and fruity)
Graft Cider's Farm Flor ** $
(Super tart with full fruit, but a bit of funkiness)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.