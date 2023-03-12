White Cotes du Rhone

We all know red Cotes du Rhone, now it's time to meet the whites, which are

super food-friendly, big-flavored wines.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Chateau de Trignon Cotes du Rhone Viognier '21 **1/2 $$

(With fresh bright fruit on the aroma and palate, a lean but flavorful wine)

Chateau Trignon Cotes du Rhone Roussanne '21 *** $$

(Very complex aroma and flavor, this is a big wine with lots of personality.)

Chateau de Marjolet Cotes du Rhone "Petit Parcelles" '21 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Great CDR producer, a very classy, well made white blend, impeccable balance)

