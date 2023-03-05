No matter how you spell it, California's Petit Syrah is a hearty companion to a big late-winter dinner; one of their oldest varietals, tried and true.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Match Book Petite Sirah, Yolo County '20 **/12 $

(Full bodied, wild aroma, spicy, intense, robust)

Daou "Pessimist" Petite Sirah, Paso Robles '21 **1/2 $$

(Nearly 15%, intense and classy wine, deep violet color, brawny, lush)

Graziano Petite Sirah, Mendocino '18 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.