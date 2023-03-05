Petit Syrah
No matter how you spell it, California's Petit Syrah is a hearty companion to a big late-winter dinner; one of their oldest varietals, tried and true.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Match Book Petite Sirah, Yolo County '20 **/12 $
(Full bodied, wild aroma, spicy, intense, robust)
Daou "Pessimist" Petite Sirah, Paso Robles '21 **1/2 $$
(Nearly 15%, intense and classy wine, deep violet color, brawny, lush)
Graziano Petite Sirah, Mendocino '18 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.