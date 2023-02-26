© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published February 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST
Cannonau wine is the antioxidant-rich garnet red wine made from the sun-stressed Grenache grape in Sardina, Italy.
Cannonau wine is the antioxidant-rich garnet red wine made from the sun-stressed Grenache grape in Sardina, Italy.

Enormously popular in Italy, this is a very informal red wine seemingly made with pizza in mind. It's lively personality and food-friendliness make it a winner.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Colle Corviano Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '21 ** $

(Very inexpensive, but tasty, with tart blackberry, peppery flavors)

Baron di Valforte "Ambrosia" Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(An impressive bottle for the price, intriguing aroma, fresh juicy fruit)

Cinta Montepulciano d'Abruzzo non-vintage ** $

(A wine that is transformed by food strawberry and yellow plum flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson