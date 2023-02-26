Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
Enormously popular in Italy, this is a very informal red wine seemingly made with pizza in mind. It's lively personality and food-friendliness make it a winner.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Colle Corviano Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '21 ** $
(Very inexpensive, but tasty, with tart blackberry, peppery flavors)
Baron di Valforte "Ambrosia" Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(An impressive bottle for the price, intriguing aroma, fresh juicy fruit)
Cinta Montepulciano d'Abruzzo non-vintage ** $
(A wine that is transformed by food strawberry and yellow plum flavors)
