Enormously popular in Italy, this is a very informal red wine seemingly made with pizza in mind. It's lively personality and food-friendliness make it a winner.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Colle Corviano Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '21 ** $

(Very inexpensive, but tasty, with tart blackberry, peppery flavors)

Baron di Valforte "Ambrosia" Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(An impressive bottle for the price, intriguing aroma, fresh juicy fruit)

Cinta Montepulciano d'Abruzzo non-vintage ** $

(A wine that is transformed by food strawberry and yellow plum flavors)

