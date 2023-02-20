© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Valpolicella Ripasso

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published February 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
Two glasses of red wine
Two glasses of red wine. Photo by L.C. Nøttaasen via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

An instant hit with anyone who tries it, Valpolicella Ripasso is a medium bodied wine with intense, approachable flavors.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Torre Dorti Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '20 *** $$

(An elegant, complex red with silky texture, long finish, raisiny aroma)

Cesari "Mara" Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '18 **1/2 $$

("baby Amarone", classic blend, compact structure, perfect wirh risotto)

Righetti "Campolieti" Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '18 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson