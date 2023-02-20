Valpolicella Ripasso
An instant hit with anyone who tries it, Valpolicella Ripasso is a medium bodied wine with intense, approachable flavors.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Torre Dorti Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '20 *** $$
(An elegant, complex red with silky texture, long finish, raisiny aroma)
Cesari "Mara" Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '18 **1/2 $$
("baby Amarone", classic blend, compact structure, perfect wirh risotto)
Righetti "Campolieti" Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '18 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
