An instant hit with anyone who tries it, Valpolicella Ripasso is a medium bodied wine with intense, approachable flavors.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Torre Dorti Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '20 *** $$

(An elegant, complex red with silky texture, long finish, raisiny aroma)

Cesari "Mara" Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '18 **1/2 $$

("baby Amarone", classic blend, compact structure, perfect wirh risotto)

Righetti "Campolieti" Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '18 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.