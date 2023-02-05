Whites in winter isn't a strange as it seems, especially when whites from Rioja can shed a little warmth and sunlight on a cold evening.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bodegas Riojanes Monte Real Rioja Blanca '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Well balanced with notes of dried fruit with a smack of almond)

Ontañon "Akemi" white Rioja '18 **1/2 $

(Designed specifically for sushi, it even comes in a sake bottle)

Ontañon Tempranillo Blanco, Rioja '21 ** $

(Made from the rare white Tempranillo, this is a brisk, fresh white)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.