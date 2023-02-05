White Rioja
Whites in winter isn't a strange as it seems, especially when whites from Rioja can shed a little warmth and sunlight on a cold evening.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Bodegas Riojanes Monte Real Rioja Blanca '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Well balanced with notes of dried fruit with a smack of almond)
Ontañon "Akemi" white Rioja '18 **1/2 $
(Designed specifically for sushi, it even comes in a sake bottle)
Ontañon Tempranillo Blanco, Rioja '21 ** $
(Made from the rare white Tempranillo, this is a brisk, fresh white)
