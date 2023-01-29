© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Cotes du' Rhone

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published January 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST
Glass of red wine in front of a green background
Matthew Rogers via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)
Glass of red wine

The Rhone Valley is the source of some of France's most varied, affordable reds

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Martin "Plan de Dieu" Cotes du Rhone-Villages '18 *** $ GOOD VALUE

(A great find in rich, smooth CDR with a strong grenache aromas, flavors)

Brotte "Création Grosset" Cairanne '19 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A fragrant, tasty wine that displays an entire parade of fruity flavors, balance)

La Bastide St. Vincent Vacqueyras '20 *** $$ VALUE

(True class, sweet and velvety, bursting with flavor, so impressive)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
