The Rhone Valley is the source of some of France's most varied, affordable reds

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Martin "Plan de Dieu" Cotes du Rhone-Villages '18 *** $ GOOD VALUE

(A great find in rich, smooth CDR with a strong grenache aromas, flavors)

Brotte "Création Grosset" Cairanne '19 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A fragrant, tasty wine that displays an entire parade of fruity flavors, balance)

La Bastide St. Vincent Vacqueyras '20 *** $$ VALUE

(True class, sweet and velvety, bursting with flavor, so impressive)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.