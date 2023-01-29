Cotes du' Rhone
The Rhone Valley is the source of some of France's most varied, affordable reds
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Domaine Martin "Plan de Dieu" Cotes du Rhone-Villages '18 *** $ GOOD VALUE
(A great find in rich, smooth CDR with a strong grenache aromas, flavors)
Brotte "Création Grosset" Cairanne '19 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(A fragrant, tasty wine that displays an entire parade of fruity flavors, balance)
La Bastide St. Vincent Vacqueyras '20 *** $$ VALUE
(True class, sweet and velvety, bursting with flavor, so impressive)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.