Whiskey Barrel Aged Wines

Have you ever wondered how some wines get that extra little kick? Hugh explains.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Sebastiani Boubon Barrel Aged Red Wine, North Coast '19 ** $$

(Obvious bourbon influence with nuance of caramel, roasted nuts)

Stave And Steel Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet , Paso Robles **1/2 $$

(Subtle bourbon influence, refined, full flavored cab sauv)

Grateful Palate "Southern Belle" '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Red wine from Jumilla, Spain, Pappy Von Winkle Barrels)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.