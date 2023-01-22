Whiskey Barrel Aged Wines
Have you ever wondered how some wines get that extra little kick? Hugh explains.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Sebastiani Boubon Barrel Aged Red Wine, North Coast '19 ** $$
(Obvious bourbon influence with nuance of caramel, roasted nuts)
Stave And Steel Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet , Paso Robles **1/2 $$
(Subtle bourbon influence, refined, full flavored cab sauv)
Grateful Palate "Southern Belle" '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Red wine from Jumilla, Spain, Pappy Von Winkle Barrels)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.