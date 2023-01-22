© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Whiskey Barrel Aged Wines

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published January 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
Grapes to make cabernet wine are readied to be harvested in southern Moldova in 2009. Only 3.6 million people live in Moldova, but the country is ranked 14th in the world among wine producers.
John McConnico
/
AP
Grapes to make cabernet wine are readied to be harvested in southern Moldova in 2009. Only 3.6 million people live in Moldova, but the country is ranked 14th in the world among wine producers.

Have you ever wondered how some wines get that extra little kick? Hugh explains.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Sebastiani Boubon Barrel Aged Red Wine, North Coast '19 ** $$

(Obvious bourbon influence with nuance of caramel, roasted nuts)

Stave And Steel Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet , Paso Robles **1/2 $$

(Subtle bourbon influence, refined, full flavored cab sauv)

Grateful Palate "Southern Belle" '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Red wine from Jumilla, Spain, Pappy Von Winkle Barrels)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson