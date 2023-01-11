© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Cellar Notes

Bargain Whites

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST
This time of year, a good bargain is a welcome sight; here are three good whites

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

First Light Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, S. Africa '22 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Bone dry yet with deep fruit and good complexity, perfect oyster wine)

Cantine San Marzano Edda Lei Bianco, Puglia '20 *** $$ SUPER VALUE

(Dead ringer for a quality white Burgundy, creamy, deep dense flavors)

Domaine Pélaquie Laudun, CDR blanc NV ** $

(A good winter white with full body, meaty flavors, perfect for grilled scallops)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
