Bargain Whites

This time of year, a good bargain is a welcome sight; here are three good whites

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

First Light Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, S. Africa '22 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Bone dry yet with deep fruit and good complexity, perfect oyster wine)

Cantine San Marzano Edda Lei Bianco, Puglia '20 *** $$ SUPER VALUE

(Dead ringer for a quality white Burgundy, creamy, deep dense flavors)

Domaine Pélaquie Laudun, CDR blanc NV ** $

(A good winter white with full body, meaty flavors, perfect for grilled scallops)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.