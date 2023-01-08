Sake
If you're feeling a little jaded, why not try something truly exotic: Sake!
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Joto Junmai Sake ** $
(Fruity, plummy aromas, very clean flavors, rather mild)
Joto Daijingo Sake *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Pale color, intriguing nose of apples and sage, complex flavors)
Hanna Hou Hou Shu Sparkling Sake **1/2 $ VALUE
(Sparkling sake? You bet! Pale pink in color and truly exotic)
