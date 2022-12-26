Sparklers Other Than Champagne

We're in the heart of the holidays now, and we all could use a little advice on tasty alternatives to costly Champagne.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dom des Herbauges “Luminessence” Loire Valley NV ** $$

(From the Loire, chardonnay based sparkler, clean floral nose, green apple flavors)

Saint Hillaire Cremant de Limoux, Rosé, Languedoc-Roussilo'19 **1/2 $$

Quinta do Ferro Espumante Tinto Bruto – 26.99 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A sparking red from Vinho Verde...go figure...enchanting and captivating)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.