Dessert Wines

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST
Having trouble picking the perfect wine?
Meg Vogel/NPR
It's the time of year to indulge ourselves, so pour a sweet little something after dinner.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Boplaas Hanepoot , South Africa '21 – **1/2 $ VALUE

(The name means "honeypot", made from Muscat of Alexandria, apricot and spice)

Chambers Rutherglen Muscadelle NV, Australia **1/2 $ for 375 ml

(Resembles tawny port, with tasty notes of roasted nuts and caramel) VALUE

Le Tertre du Lys D’Or, Sauternes '18 - *** $$ for 375 ml WINE OF THE WEEK

(Sensational value in vintage Sauternes, rich complex layers of fruit and caramel)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
