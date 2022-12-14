Dessert Wines

It's the time of year to indulge ourselves, so pour a sweet little something after dinner.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Boplaas Hanepoot , South Africa '21 – **1/2 $ VALUE

(The name means "honeypot", made from Muscat of Alexandria, apricot and spice)

Chambers Rutherglen Muscadelle NV, Australia **1/2 $ for 375 ml

(Resembles tawny port, with tasty notes of roasted nuts and caramel) VALUE

Le Tertre du Lys D’Or, Sauternes '18 - *** $$ for 375 ml WINE OF THE WEEK

(Sensational value in vintage Sauternes, rich complex layers of fruit and caramel)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.