We're all on the lookout for something new in the Bubbly Department during the holidays, so get to know Crémant d'Alsace, one of the best.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Sipp Mack Cremant d'Alsace NV *** $$ C0-WINE OF THE WEEK

(Pinot blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir blend, fine mousse, deep finish)

Mosbach Cremant d'Alsace Brut Blanc NV *** $$ CO-WINE OF THE WEEK

(Pinot blanc, auxerois blend, subtle herbal and peach notes, clean and balance

Zinck Cremant d'Alsace Brut **1/2 $ VALUE

(Yeasty, refined, with good fruit and finesse)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.