Crémant d'Alsace
We're all on the lookout for something new in the Bubbly Department during the holidays, so get to know Crémant d'Alsace, one of the best.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Sipp Mack Cremant d'Alsace NV *** $$ C0-WINE OF THE WEEK
(Pinot blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir blend, fine mousse, deep finish)
Mosbach Cremant d'Alsace Brut Blanc NV *** $$ CO-WINE OF THE WEEK
(Pinot blanc, auxerois blend, subtle herbal and peach notes, clean and balance
Zinck Cremant d'Alsace Brut **1/2 $ VALUE
(Yeasty, refined, with good fruit and finesse)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.