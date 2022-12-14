© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Crémant d'Alsace

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
sparkling wine
Picasa
/
flickr.com
Sparkling Wine

We're all on the lookout for something new in the Bubbly Department during the holidays, so get to know Crémant d'Alsace, one of the best.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Sipp Mack Cremant d'Alsace NV *** $$ C0-WINE OF THE WEEK

(Pinot blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir blend, fine mousse, deep finish)

Mosbach Cremant d'Alsace Brut Blanc NV *** $$ CO-WINE OF THE WEEK

(Pinot blanc, auxerois blend, subtle herbal and peach notes, clean and balance

Zinck Cremant d'Alsace Brut **1/2 $ VALUE

(Yeasty, refined, with good fruit and finesse)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson