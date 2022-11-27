Thanksgiving Ideas

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Mosbach Gewurztraminer, Alsace, '18 **1/2 $ VALUE Wine Of The Week

(An off-dry very fruity gewurtz, with spritely aromas, and substantial fruit)

Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir, Santa Riat Hills '21 *** $$

(A very impressive and complete pinot noir, perfumey, very complex, silky)

Pedroncelli Zinfandel "Mother Clone", Dry Creek Valley'19 *** $$ VALUE

(Perfect Dry Creek zin, soft, restrained, but generous with fruit and aroma)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.