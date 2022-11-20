Wines from Chile

(We re-visit the wines of Chile, for decades one of our favorite "exotic" locales for good deals in fine wine.)

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Prisma Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, '21 *** $ SUPER VALUE

WINE OF THE WEEK (A sensational SB with complexity, depth of flavor)

Casa del Bosque Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Maule Valley '19 **1/2 *

(Very good for a young cab, compact, refined flavors, richness and depth) VALUE

Santa Ema Reserve Merlot, Cachapoal Valley, '19 **1/2 * VALUE

(A very rich, luxurious merlot, spicy, plum-like and quite complex)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.