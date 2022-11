Co-Host Al Spoler has a passionate love affair with Beaujolais which he says is such a likeable wine. But these days, he finds himself gravitating to the higher end which is known as the Cru Beaujolais. And co-host Hugh Sisson says these red wines are actually terrific value these days.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money