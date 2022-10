As the Jewish Holidays continue between now and the end of the year, the Cellar Notes connoisseurs (Al Spoler & Hugh Sisson) have been sampling several Kosher wines and discuss their recommendations and how the number of Kosher wines producers have dramatically increased in the last 20-30 years.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money