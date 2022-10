Continuing the theme of last week, Al & Hugh continue to explore an under appreciated wine from Washington State.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.