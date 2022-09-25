© 2022 WYPR
Published September 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
Red wine being poured. Photo by James Petts via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Spanish Reds

(Al likes nothing more than staying in touch with some of his favorite red wines in the entire world, the tintas of Spain.)

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Mines Priorat '17 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A garnacia dominated blend, deep flavors, velvety texture, complex)

Finca Sobreño Toro Reserva '16 **1/2 $$

(A shade under full body, quite elegant, and packed with flavor)

Viñas Elias Moro, Toro '17 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A pleasantly rustic take on Toro, with smooth refined flavors)

Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
