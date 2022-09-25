Spanish Reds

(Al likes nothing more than staying in touch with some of his favorite red wines in the entire world, the tintas of Spain.)

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Mines Priorat '17 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A garnacia dominated blend, deep flavors, velvety texture, complex)

Finca Sobreño Toro Reserva '16 **1/2 $$

(A shade under full body, quite elegant, and packed with flavor)

Viñas Elias Moro, Toro '17 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A pleasantly rustic take on Toro, with smooth refined flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.