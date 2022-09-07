Zinfandel
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Hayes Valley Zinfandel, Central Valley '19 ** $ VALUE
(Good all purpose zin, fairly simple but well made, worth the price)
Bogle Vineyards "Old Vine" Zinfandel, California '19 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Tremendous intensity in the aroma and flavor, smooth, full bodied)
Painted Fields "Old Vine" Zinfandel, Sierra Foothills '19 **1/2 $$
(A graceful zin, with considerable refinement, good intensity)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.