Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hayes Valley Zinfandel, Central Valley '19 ** $ VALUE

(Good all purpose zin, fairly simple but well made, worth the price)

Bogle Vineyards "Old Vine" Zinfandel, California '19 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Tremendous intensity in the aroma and flavor, smooth, full bodied)

Painted Fields "Old Vine" Zinfandel, Sierra Foothills '19 **1/2 $$

(A graceful zin, with considerable refinement, good intensity)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

