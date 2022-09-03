Santa barbara wines
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Presqu'ile Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara '20 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(An outstanding pinot noir with suppleness, depth of flavor, high quality)
Presequ'ile Chardonnay, Santa Barbara '19 ** $$
(Dead ringer for a nice Chablis, lean, mineral notes, flinty)
Railsback Frères "Railsback Soeur" Vermentinu '20 **1/2 $$
(A very convincing version of this great Italian white, firm, round, flavorful)