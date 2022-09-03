Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lone Birch Pinot Gris, Yakima Valley '20 ** $

(Well balanced, flavorful, classic aromas, tropical tree fruit) VALUE

Terrapin Cellars Pinot Gris, Oregon '20 ** $ VALUE

(A leaner approach to PG, lots of lime, apple and pear)

Cooper Mountain Yineyards, Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley '20 **1/2 $$

(WINE OF THE WEEK, organic, full bodied, white tree fruit flavors)

