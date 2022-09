Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Antonio Facchin Pinot Grigio, Venize '21 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Rich, plump, almost Alsatian in style with quality flavors)

Kaltern Pino Grigio, Alto Adige, Sudtirol '21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Strong in acid with good sweet fruit flavors, very food friendly)

San Pietro Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Sudtirol '20 ** $ VALUE