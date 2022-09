Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Mary Taylor Pascal Bitou Anjou Blanc '21 **1/2 WINE OF THE WEEK

(100% chenin blanc, fragrant, aromatic, slightly off-dry, chenin at its best)

Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc '20 ** $ VALUE

(Sauvignon blanc dominated, very aromatic, crisp with melon, citrus notes)

Mary Taylor Sicilia Rosso '20 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Nero d'Avola, full bodied, forward, graceful structure)