Wines from New York

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Influence Wines Rielsing, Finger Lakes '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Spicy, crisp, dry, "Kabinett" style, off-dry, great with pork shoulder)

Influence Wines Malbec, North Fork Long Island '17 *1/2 $

(Rounded but tannic malbec with good but not impressive fruit)

Brooklyn OenologyBroken Land Finger Lakes '20 ** $$

(Pricy orange wine that has more "interest" than traditional quality)

