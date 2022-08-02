© 2022 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Maryland rum from Lyon

Published August 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Some bourbon distillers are diversifying into other spirits like rum.
Ashlie Stevens
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lyon White Rum *** $$

(Intriguing white rum, grassy notes along with brown sugar, firey)

Lyon Dark Rum *** $$

(Very strong dark rum, good for mixing, great for sipping)

Lyon Sailor's Reserve *** $$$ RUM OF THE WEEK

(Pricy but worth it, smooth, compact, made for Scotch and Cognac drinkers)

All of these rums can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
