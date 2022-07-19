Non-alcoholic beers

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Stella Artois "Liberté" $11/6pk **

(Like a lite beer with more flavor, distinct Weiss bier notes)

Athletic Brewng Co. "Run Wild" IPA $12/6pk **1/2

(Tons of hoppy bitterness and good acidity with touch of richness)

Athletic Brewing Co. "Free Wave" Hazy IPA $12/6pk *** BEER OF THE WEEK

(Soft, smooth, true to type, very satisfying and easy to drink)

Untitled Art "Mango/Dragon Fruit Fruited Sour" *** $17/6pk

(Exactly as advertised, fruity and sour and smooth and satisfying)

All of these beers can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

