© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Non-alcoholic beers

Published July 19, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
A 12-ounce bottle of Stella Artois contains 150 calories whereas a bottle of Budweiser Select, only 120.
davidgsteadman
/
Flickr
A 12-ounce bottle of Stella Artois contains 150 calories whereas a bottle of Budweiser Select, only 120.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Stella Artois "Liberté" $11/6pk **

(Like a lite beer with more flavor, distinct Weiss bier notes)

Athletic Brewng Co. "Run Wild" IPA $12/6pk **1/2

(Tons of hoppy bitterness and good acidity with touch of richness)

Athletic Brewing Co. "Free Wave" Hazy IPA $12/6pk *** BEER OF THE WEEK

(Soft, smooth, true to type, very satisfying and easy to drink)

Untitled Art "Mango/Dragon Fruit Fruited Sour" *** $17/6pk

(Exactly as advertised, fruity and sour and smooth and satisfying)

All of these beers can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson