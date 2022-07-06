Innovations from Lunaria of Italy

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lunaria Pinot Grigio Sparkling "Ancestral" '21 **1/2 $$

(A very well made "pet-nat" with finesses, great fruit, pinpoint pettiance)

Lunaria Pinot Grigio "Terre de Chieti" '20 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(The best "orange" wine I've come across, well thought out and made)

Lunaria Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Coste di Moro '15 ** $

(Nicely made, round, smooth and juicy red, simple but satisfying)

Lunaria Primitivo "Rominart" '20 **1/2 $

(Italian zinfandel, full bodied, rich and deep with abundant spice)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

