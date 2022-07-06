Innovations from Lunaria of Italy
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Lunaria Pinot Grigio Sparkling "Ancestral" '21 **1/2 $$
(A very well made "pet-nat" with finesses, great fruit, pinpoint pettiance)
Lunaria Pinot Grigio "Terre de Chieti" '20 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(The best "orange" wine I've come across, well thought out and made)
Lunaria Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Coste di Moro '15 ** $
(Nicely made, round, smooth and juicy red, simple but satisfying)
Lunaria Primitivo "Rominart" '20 **1/2 $
(Italian zinfandel, full bodied, rich and deep with abundant spice)
