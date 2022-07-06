© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Cellar Notes

Innovations from Lunaria of Italy

Published July 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
A truck passes by burgundy vineyards during the grape harvest season last month in Volnay.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lunaria Pinot Grigio Sparkling "Ancestral" '21 **1/2 $$

(A very well made "pet-nat" with finesses, great fruit, pinpoint pettiance)

Lunaria Pinot Grigio "Terre de Chieti" '20 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(The best "orange" wine I've come across, well thought out and made)

Lunaria Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Coste di Moro '15 ** $

(Nicely made, round, smooth and juicy red, simple but satisfying)

Lunaria Primitivo "Rominart" '20 **1/2 $

(Italian zinfandel, full bodied, rich and deep with abundant spice)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
