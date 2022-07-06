Andis wines from Sierra Foothills

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Andis "Painted Fields" "Curse of Knowledge" red blend, Sierra Foothills '20 **1/2$$

(A very good Bordeaux blend, young and loaded with flavor)

Andis "Painted Fields" Old Vine Zinfandel, Sierra Foothills '19 **1/2 $$

WINE OF THE WEEK

(Smooth, classy zin with rich sweet fruit, complex and approachable)

Andis Sauvignon Blanc, Sierra Foothills '21 ** $$

(A tasty, firm SB with bright citrus character, very good balance)

