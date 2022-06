Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ruelas Superior Vinho Verde, '21 **1/2 $

(Floral aroma, tropical fruit flavors, good minerality)

Lima Vinho Verde Rosé '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Young, vibrant, lively, pretty pale pink, strawberry, raspberry notes)

Quinta da Raza, Vihno Verde '21 ** $

(Bright and fresh, slightly spritzy from a very old property)