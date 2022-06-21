© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Malbecs for the summer

Published June 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
large-clayhouse_malbec.png
Clayhouse wines
/
Clayhouse malbec

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Soltano Malbec Classico, Mendoza '20 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(An elevated malbec with velvety texture, deep flavor)

Cuvelier Las Andes Malbec, Valle de Uco, Mendoza $$1/2 $$

(Very smooth and refined, spicy, low tannins, will get even better with time)

Las Lajas Malbec, Argentina '21 ** $

(Very young malbec, quite vibrant with an explosive aroma, strong finish)

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino