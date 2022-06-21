Malbecs for the summer

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Soltano Malbec Classico, Mendoza '20 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(An elevated malbec with velvety texture, deep flavor)

Cuvelier Las Andes Malbec, Valle de Uco, Mendoza $$1/2 $$

(Very smooth and refined, spicy, low tannins, will get even better with time)

Las Lajas Malbec, Argentina '21 ** $

(Very young malbec, quite vibrant with an explosive aroma, strong finish)

