Reds from off the beaten path

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Saint Gregory Pinot Meunier, Mendocino '18 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Highly unusual, vibrant, dynamic, yet light and totally flavorful)

Graziano Carignane, Mendocino '17 **1/2 $

(Big, deep and juicy, tons of red fruit flavor yet mild tannins)

Bali Aglianico del Vulture, Vulture Italy '17 ** $

(Very tannic, but blessed with rich, sweet fruit, needs time)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

